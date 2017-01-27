With the SLAM Prep Championship less than two months away, the post-graduate season is heating up for the top prep programs around the country. As we get ready to turn the calendar into February, we’ve updated our top-15 post-grad rankings, with Brewster Academy taking over the No. 1 slot, while former top-seed Hargrave Military slides down to No. 2. New additions to the top-15 list include Fork Union Military, who come in at No. 3 after snapping Hargrave’s 44-game winning streak last month. Additionally, we ended up having two teams tied for the 15th spot. We’ll continue to update this list next month as we closer to March’s national tournament.