One of the top point guards in the Class of 2020, Nico Mannion is starting to develop a strong following in the high school circuit thanks to his crafty moves off the dribble. The 6-1 PG out of Pinnacle HS in Phoenix, AZ, dropped 30 points last night against Chavez HS. Buckets weren’t the only thing he was dropping. He also dropped a defender with a sick crossover move at the top of the key (1:32 mark).

Peep his highlights in the video above.