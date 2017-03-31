While the women’s program continues its dominance, it has been some tough months for Kevin Ollie and the UConn Huskies men’s program. First, they finished under 500 with an overall record of 16-17 this past season. And now this spring they’ve seen the departure of its associate head coach Glenn Miller as well as players Steven Enoch and Vance Jackson. Things only got worse on Friday afternoon when top-40 recruit Makai Ashton-Langford announced via twitter that he was decommitting from the program and reopening his recruitment following the recent events.

“At first, it was mainly because of Coach Miller leaving that made me think about it,” Ashton-Langford told ESPN, “but as I started to do that, I realized I kind of made my first decision spontaneously right after my visit.”