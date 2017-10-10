The Bruins picked up their second commitment in the Class of 2018 on Tuesday when Jules Bernard, a top 50 national prospect, announced his pledge to the program. The 6-5 wing out of Los Angeles’ Windward School ultimately chose the Bruins after also considering USC, Oregon, Kansas and Miami. The Westwood school has already received a verbal commitment from David Singleton III, a 6-4 guard out of Bishop Montgomery (CA), for 2018.

More from Scout.com:

“I chose to commit to UCLA because I think it’s a perfect fit for me,” Bernard said. “I think the coaching staff is one that I’ve created a great relationship with. They’ve put so much time and effort into recruiting me and believing in my game.”

“Just having that sense of support from there, they’ve been recruiting me for three years or so,” he added. “It means a lot to me that they’ve put that time into me. They are a great program and put a lot into academics and they’ve been very successful in NCAA basketball.”

“After I chose my top five I had some in-home visits and I went on an official, I think just listening to what all the schools said I kept a mental note of what each school said and which school fit me best and which school had more to offer me,” Bernard said. “UCLA was that school for me.”