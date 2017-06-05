He was the last remaining uncommitted top-100 recruit in the Class of 2017. Once a Georgetown commit, Waters opened up his recruitment in early March as speculation that Georgetown would be looking to fire John Thompson III grew stronger. On Monday afternoon, almost three months later, his college decision was made public: LSU. The 5-11 guard, who played at Notre Dame HS in West Haven, CT, visited the campus just last week.

Tremont’s dad explained to Scout.com why his son ultimately chose the SEC school:

“Multiple reasons,” the elder Waters said when asked why his son chose LSU. “Lengthy conversations with the coach and looking into the SEC we have network where our wife and I can catch every game if we want to on our network.”

“Having a good contract was important and understanding a coach like Will Wade coming in has to prove himself, just like Tremont does,” he added. “I like the fact that he’s hungry and has something to prove. The conversations have been amazing.”

“Tremont’s development is important,” Waters said. “Some of these kids can go anywhere and can go one and done. But some of these kids are like Steph Curry and Davidson, where they need to go somewhere and develop.”