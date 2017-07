Over the weekend, top Class of 2018 prospect Marvin Bagley III made an appearance at LA’s famous Drew League. His opponent on Saturday? Toronto Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan. With a final stat line of the 32 points and 11 rebounds, the 6-11 versatile forward showed that he can hang with the NBA’s cream of the crop. DeRozan, though, showed the youngster some pro moves (see below) on his way to a light 30 points of his own.

Peep game highlights above.