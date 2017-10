The 3rd annual 8EYE Classic went down in Philadelphia this past weekend and featured some of the top high school prospects in the northeast region. Some of the top upperclassmen performers included Oregon commit Louis King, top-25 recruit Jahvon Quinerly, LSU commit Nazreon Reid and Ohio State commit Luther Muhammad.

Peep the video above to catch them and other top recruits in action. Video by Jaime Boyer of 8EYE Media.