Two of the top-25 prospects in the Class of 2017 battled it out on Monday at the City of Palms tourney in Florida when Trevon Duval’s IMG Academy faced off against Quade Green’s Neumann-Goretti. Duval, a 6-3 PG from Delaware and top-5 prospect in the Class of 2017, has cut his college options down to five schools: Duke, Kansas, Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall. Green, a 6-1 point guard from Philadelphia, committed to John Calipari’s Kentucky last month after also giving Syracuse some serious consideration. In the end, both finished with 17 points a piece, although Duval’s IMG ended up walking away with the W. Peep the video above to catch them in action against each other.