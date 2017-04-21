As of today, UCLA’s Class of 2017 recruiting class currently ranks second only to the Kentucky Wildcats. With four top-50 players signed (Jaylen Hands, Kris Wilkes, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill) as well as Lonzo Ball’s younger brother, LiAngelo, and Texas native Chris Smith, there’s lots to be excited about in Westwood for next season. Yet, the Bruins already have a head-start on the Class of 2018 as well after landing a commitment from 6-4 guard David Singleton, a junior out of Bishop Montgomery in Torrance, CA.

More from Scout:

“I liked the style of play and I liked the fact I’ll be able to stay home,” Singleton told Scout. “I felt like family every time I visited their school and and I felt this will be the best situation for me.”

Singleton picked up an offer from UCLA on Tuesday and committed less than 48 hours later, choosing to stay at home in Los Angeles.

“Being at home for school definitely made a big impact on my decision,” Singleton said.