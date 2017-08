On the last day of its 4th annual SC30 Select Camp, Under Armour will host its first ever Select HS Showcase in San Francisco’s Kezar Pavilion. Slated to be held on August 8 at 6pm PST, the HS all-star game will host 26 of the top prep players in America. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPNU. The showcase will also be open to the public and admission will be free.

See below for full rosters: