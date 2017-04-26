With his final five schools in consideration coming down to San Diego State, Arizona, Michigan State, UNLV and Oregon, Brandon McCoy had the college world waiting for a decision to come out at any given moment. On Tuesday night, the 6-11 forward took to Twitter to reveal his choice.
Blessd and truly thankful to say I’ve committed to UNLV !!! pic.twitter.com/w4aw8gFidU
— Brandon McCoy (@flyguyfreddyy) April 26, 2017
The decision gives the Rebels their 4th commit for the Class of 2017. UNLV will also be welcoming recruits Jay Greene (6-5, SG), Chiekh Mbacke Diong (6-10, C) and Tevrell Beck (6-6, SF) next season.
We spent time with McCoy last month in San Diego, where he talked about his humbling emergence into one of the top recruits in America.
