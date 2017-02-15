In his first year as a coach, Brandon Roy couldn’t have imaged a better start to his post-NBA career. As of Wednesday morning, Seattle’s Nathan Hale HS (which went a dismal 3-18 last year) is 23-0 and a favorite to claim the Washington state title as the season moves into the playoff stretch. Furthermore, the impressive season has led the Raiders to being ranked the No. 1 HS team in country. While at the Spalding Hoophall Classic last month in Springfield, MA, we went into the locker room with Coach Roy for an inspiring post-game speech.