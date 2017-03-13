Santa Monica’s Crossroads School, led by future Arizona Wildcat Ira Lee and five-star junior recruit Shareef O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is now three wins away from claiming the CIF Division II state title. Behind 31 points from Lee, a 6-8 senior forward, Crossroads moved past George Washington in an 81-65 victory in the second round of the state tourney over the weekend. They’ll now face off against Esperanza on Tuesday in the Southern regional semifinal, which is the state tourney’s quarters. If Crossroads wins tomorrow and Harvard-Westlake defeats Pasadena, it’ll set up a semifinal match-up against top-10 sophomore star Cassius Stanley.

Peep above for highlights of Ira Lee’s 31-point outing on Saturday.