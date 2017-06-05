Ranked top-20 in the Class of 2019, Cole Anthony is regarded as one of the most highly touted point guards in the rising junior class. The 6-1 stud is the son of former NBA player and current TV analyst for CBS Sports Greg Anthony. He attends New York’s Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens. Over the weekend, Anthony participated in the 2017 Pangos All-American Camp, which pulls together some of the top HS prospects from around the nation. The New Yorker turned heads with his explosiveness and moves off the dribble, ultimately being named the Co-MOP (Most Outstanding Player) for the camp, which was held in Norwalk, California. The other Co-MOP was Texas’ Charles Bassey.