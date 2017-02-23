Pretty much going under the radar up to this point, Dennis Rodman Jr enjoyed a breakout season this winter at Corona del Mar HS (Newport Beach, CA), where he averaged 19.6 points per game while helping the Sea Kings to a 22-8 record. In a playoff game last week, the 6-4 guard dropped 40 points against Dominguez High of Compton. But dreams of capturing the Southern Division 1A title evaporated on Tuesday night when he posted 24 points in a 47-44 losing effort against Pasadena. Nonetheless, with a strong sophomore year, Rodman Jr could be primed for a stock-elevating AAU campaign this spring. Peep highlights of The Worm’s son above.