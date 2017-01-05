The Alabama Crimson Tide will feature one of the top 10 recruiting classes next season, right up there with Kentucky, UCLA, Duke, Arizona and Washington. And that’s mainly due to the man in the video above. Collin Sexton, a 6-3 point guard at Pebblebrook High in Mableton, GA, chose the Avery Johnson led program over the mighty Kansas Jayhawks back in November. Highly touted as one of the top 10 prospects in the Class of 2017, Sexton is well regarded for his explosiveness, speed, assertiveness and scoring prowess off the the dribble. Peep the video above from BallisLife for proof.