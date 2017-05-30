With the Chino Hills season behind us and with him not playing in any of the three major sneaker circuits (a family tradition that older brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo also followed), it’s been a minute since a LaMelo Ball highlight mixtape has made the rounds on the web. But this weekend his Big Ballers AAU squad partook in the Magic Memorial Day Classic in Southern California and the youngest Ball Brother stepped up big time against a Vegas squad on Sunday and ended up dropping a clean 50 points. The scoring outburst came just one game after being blown out by Compton Magic. Peep the video above for highlights from Melo’s impressive performance.
