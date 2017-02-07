Everything the Ball Brothers have done so far has been unorthodox. From not playing in the elite summer sneaker grassroots circuit and barely running any actual plays at Chino Hills (instead focusing on having fun in a free flowing offense) to going on a 60-game winning streak with shooting forms that many critique for being unconventional. But at the end of the day, number never lie.

Older brother Lonzo is killing it at UCLA, making a case for the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. LiAngelo continues to put up monster stats as he gets ready to enter UCLA this fall. And then LaMelo, the youngest of the three, continues to sink shots from anywhere (including halfcourt) while shaking off defenders with his crafty ball handling skills.

LaMelo’s breakout season has led him to now being ranked third in the nation on 247Sports’ Class of 2019 rankings, while he sits at No. 16 on ESPN’s list. Only a sophomore, he gave national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (which is loaded with nationally ranked seniors) 36 points. Peep his highlights above from BallisLife to see why he’s the talk of high school hoops this season.