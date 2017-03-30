Whether it was his 92-point game, his flashy no-look passes, the ankle-breaking moves off the dribble or the pull-up jumpers from half-court, there’s a good chance you heard of LaMelo Ball this season and/or saw his highlights somewhere online.

The 6-3 sophomore, and youngest of the now world famous Ball Brothers, committed to UCLA before he even stepped foot in high school, and with his older brother Lonzo in the conversation for top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, expectations are high for LaMelo as well. The youngest son of LaVar Ball reportedly was averaging over 30 points per game at one point this season.

Check out the video above for his legendary sophomore year mixtape.