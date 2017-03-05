In a season that will go down in the history books in Seattle, Washington commit Michael Porter Jr, a candidate for top prospect in the Class of 2017, put the final exclamation on it on Saturday night when he dropped 27 points and 17 rebounds to lead his Nathan Hale squad to the state championship crown. The victory capped off a perfect 29-0 season for Nathan Hale HS, who was coached by former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy in his first season ever on the sidelines.

It’s an incredible feat for a program that just last season went 3-18 and who had not been to the state tournament since 1994. We caught up with Brandon Roy a couple of months ago in an exclusive interview about his post-NBA career and why he has decided to get into coaching.

The season may not be over just yet for Porter, Roy and Nathan Hale. They are expected to be among the teams invited to the DICK’S National HS Tournament in New York City at the end of the month. Regardless of what happens, what Porter and Roy accomplished this season will certainly be talked about for years to come. Peep the video above for highlights from last night’s championship game.