At about 6-10, Michael Porter Jr is the toughest match-up in all of high school ball. He can put the ball on the floor, blow by defenders, sink it from deep on the perimeter, and play multiple positions. Hooping for first-year coach Brandon Roy, the former 3x NBA All-Star, he’s led Seattle’s Nathan Hale HS to a perfect 23-0 record so far. The Raiders have emerged as the No. 1 HS team in the national rankings as a result, just one year after going 3-18. Check out Porter’s highlights above. And for more on the start of Brandon Roy’s coaching career, peep the video below.