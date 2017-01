Highly-touted for his versatility on both ends of the floor and for his next level-ready physique, MJ Walker has emerged as one of the top unsigned seniors in the Class of 2017. The 6-5 Jonesboro, GA, recruit can sink it from distance but can also take flight and elevate with the best of them on his way to the rim. Peep the video above from Courtside Films for proof of him showcasing his skills in the grassroots circuit in 2016.