Bishop Montgomery pulled off an impressive upset over the weekend when it defeated top ranked powerhouse Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Championship. Mater Dei previously knocked off the Ball Brothers’ Chino Hills in the quarterfinals to advance. For Bishop Montgomery, Oregon State commit Ethan Thompson led the way with a 23-point performance that included a 360 dunk. Peep the highlights above to catch him in action. The state playoffs start this week.