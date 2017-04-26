The first—of what’s expected to be an annual all-star showcase—Allen Iverson Roundball Classic went down in Virginia last week.
Kentucky commit PJ Washington (37 points) and UNLV commit Brandon McCoy (34 points) earned co-MVP honors.
Texas commit Matt Coleman also had a strong game, finishing with 20 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.
Washington, a 6-8 forward, helped lead Team Honor to a 198-152 victory over Team Loyalty.
Peep the video above for full highlights from the game.
