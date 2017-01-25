Their dads became fan favorites in Los Angeles over the years and now their respective sons are looking to do the same at the local prep level. Ron Artest III, son of Lakers forward Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) and Shareef O’Neal, son of Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal, faced off at Beverly Hills HS on Tuesday. Shareef’s Crossroads School out of Santa Monica traveled to Beverly Hills to meet Artest III’s Normans. Peep the video above from BallisLife for game highlights.