The stars showed up to Barclays Center on Friday night when 24 of the top HS seniors in America took the hardwood in front of Carmelo Anthony, Rick Ross, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Spike Lee for the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic. The prestigious all-star game also saw 2017 NBA Draft prospects Markelle Fultz, Malik Monk and Harry Giles, all members of the 2016 edition, in attendance.

Uncommitted top-15 recruit Brian Bowen, a 6-7 wing who is a first cousin of Jason Richardson, dropped a game-high 26 points while shooting an impressive 6-for-7 from behind the arc. He earned MVP for the East Team. For the West, it was Miami commit Lonnie Walker Jr, a 6-4 SG from Reading (PA) High, who took home co-MVP honors after finishing with 19 points.

Other top performers included Arizona commit DeAndre Ayton, a 6-11 forward from the Bahamas, who posted 19 points and 8 rebounds. Kentucky commit Jarred Vanderbilt had 17 points and 7 rebounds until he suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury and eventually needed to be helped off the floor.

Big man Brandon McCoy had the only double-double of the night, with the uncommitted top-10 recruit finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while his East teammate Mitchell Robinson chipped in 15 points.

Other contributors for the West Team included Texas commit Matt Coleman, who finished with a game-high 8 assists to go with 8 points and 3 steals, and Alabama-bound PG Collin Sexton, who finished with 11 points and a couple of dimes.

Check out the video above for a summary of the top plays and performers from last night’s game.