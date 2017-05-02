Over the past two weekends, Tre Jones, the younger brother of Minnesota Timberwolves PG Tyus Jones, has been turning heads with his strong play in the Nike EYBL circuit. While going up against Cal Supreme in the first weekend session, the 6-4 guard dropped 30 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds against Cal Supreme (see video above). He ranks top-12 in the League in scoring so far with 19.4 points per game, helping his Howard Pulley squad to a 7-game winning streak after losing its season opener.

Below is this past weekend’s showdown against top-25 Class of 2018 prospect Tyger Campbell.