We’ve heard some pretty amazing names in the basketball universe throughout the years but this one has to be up there among the best. A 6-4 senior guard out of Copper Hills in West Jordan, Utah, is named Stockton Malone Shorts. Yes, that’s his real name. And he isn’t just some dude with a cool name (greatest name in all of HS ball, arguably). He’s actually averaging 24.2 points per game this season while leading his team to a 20+ wins season, according to MaxPreps. On Wednesday, his squad will partake in the Utah Class 5A state quarterfinals. Peep the video above to catch him in action.