The SCISA 2A State Championship took place on Saturday and lucky for all of us it involved America’s favorite dunker Zion Williamson. The junior stud’s Spartanburg Day School took on Myrtle Beach Christian. Thanks to a massive 51-point outing from the 6-7 forward, Williamson helped Spartanburg capture the South Carolina state title in a 76-51 victory. Peep the video above to watch Zion’s performance from last night.