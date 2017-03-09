The 2016-17 season will go down as the year that Zion Williamson officially introduced himself to the basketball world. And he couldn’t have chosen a better way to capture the attention and approval of the hoops community. The 6-7 junior averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps. Jaw-dropping dunks of his went viral seemingly after every single game. Drake even posted an Instagram photo in January wearing Williamson’s Spartanburg Day School jersey in support and the two have reportedly become text buddies since. Elite Mixtapes posted a compilation video of his junior season highlights on Wednesday and it’s clear why many say he resembles LeBron James’ play in high school. Peep the video above to judge for yourself.