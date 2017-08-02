After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his future, Western Kentucky released top-10 recruit and incoming freshman Mitchell Robinson from his letter of intent. When the seven-footer didn’t show up to summer classes last month, word began to spread that the McDonald’s All-American was no longer interested in attending the school.

It is believed that the reason behind Robinson’s decision to back off his commitment stems from when his godfather, Shammond Williams, abruptly resigned as an assistant coach at WKU in early July. No word from Robinson yet as to the list of schools he’ll be mulling over in the coming days.

Below is the statement from WKU head coach Rick Stansbury: