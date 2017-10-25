Zion Williamson is a top-3 prospect in the Class of 2018. We’ll be following Williamson on the journey through his senior year of high school as he holds down the SLAM HS Diarist title for the 2017-18 season.

It’s crazy that while I was going through high school, it felt like it was going slow. And now I’m sitting back and realizing, Wow, this is really my senior year! I got one last go at a state championship.

Some of the classes I’m taking this year are Financial Literacy, Creative Writing, AP Geography, AP English and French. My favorite one right now would have to be English, just because we get to debate a lot in the class.

One school project I’m looking forward to is in Financial Literacy. Every year in the class you have to get up in front of the whole high school and present a business idea to a group of adults. When you’re presenting the idea, you have to convince them that they should invest money into it. It’s kind of like the show Shark Tank. I think I’m probably going to do my own signature shoe for the project.

This past summer was my last time ever playing AAU basketball. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life because I missed the first two months due to a knee injury but I was just glad to come back toward the end of summer and play in front of my hometown in the adidas Gaunlet Finale. Then I went to Las Vegas with my teammates and finished with a 5-1 record.

Preparing for my senior season, it’s just been a lot of conditioning, like running on the track—sprints, miles, etc.—and working on individual skills. I want my senior year to be unforgettable!