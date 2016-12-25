The Zion William show continues. After dropping 53 points earlier this week, he followed things up with a 35 point outing against Kentucky bound Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Hamilton Heights at the Chick-Fil-A Classic. In the process, he broke the tourney’s scoring record by pouring in 107 points in three game span.

Perhaps the best athlete in high school hoops, Zion straight up captivated the crowed with his insane bounce. Not only does he get his head up to the rim, but he got it up in a hurry and with power. It was simply absurd the way that he was able to convert his acrobatic finishes throughout constant double teams. The 16-year old’s first step is out of his world, he has no problem finishing at the rim, and has a deceptively quick handle for such a powerful forward. With sold out crowds more than three hours before the game to see him, the legend of Zion Williamson continues to grow as he continues to break the internet.

Big thanks to our friends at Ballislife for the video.