Zion Williamson’s senior season tipped off on Tuesday night when the high-flying forward’s Spartanburg Day School took on Christ School in Asheville, North Carolina. The 6-6 uncommitted prospect went off for 45 points and 15 rebounds in his season opener.

Christ School features Jalen Lecque, a top 40 Class of 2018 recruit.

Peep the highlights in the video above by BallisLife (BIL reports 46 points, other outlets have reported 45 points).