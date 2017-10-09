After staying low for a couple of months, new footage of Zion Williamson emerged over the weekend while at the USA Basketball Minicamp in Colorado Springs. The five-star senior showed out while playing against some of the top prospects in the country–including many from the Nike and Under Armour grassroots circuits.

Looking to exhibit his moves on the low block, Williamson caught a spin-move off Bol Bol before finishing at the rim. And then of course there was the usual rim-rattling flushes from the Spartanburg native.

Peep the video above from BallisLife to catch him and others in action this past weekend.