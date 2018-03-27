Zion Williamson Battles Olivia Nelson-Ododa in McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest

by March 27, 2018
1,063

Zion Williamson found himself in the finals of the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest on Monday in Atlanta. The Duke commit showed no mercy as he took home the POWERADE Jam Fest trophy.

UConn women’s recruit Olivia Nelson-Ododa threw down a vicious one-handed slam (on her first attempt no less) and was mobbed by her fellow All-Americans.

On her second attempt, Nelson-Ododa flushed another dunk from the baseline, advancing her to the final round with Williamson and Kansas-bound Quentin Grimes.

