The same weekend his dad debuted in BIG3, Kenyon Martin Jr. played his first game for his new high school team out in L.A. It’s almost unfair that both he and fellow top Class of 2019 prospect Cassius Stanley play for Sierra Canyon School now, and their debut together was as awesome as you’d expect.

You might remember Stanley for his insane freshman season at Harvard-Westlake and now he has teamed up with KMart Jr. to make Sierra Canyon a must-watch for the upcoming year. Check the highlights above via Ballislife.

