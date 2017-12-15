Game nine of the Ballislife High School Basketball Weekly Showcase (Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 pm ET) is one of the most highly-anticipated on the 24-game slate. It pits Pinnacle (AZ) versus Shadow Mountain (AZ), the preseason favorites to win the state title in their respective divisions. Pinnacle (6A) is led by super sophomore guard Nico Mannion, whose already had two terrific outings on the BIL Weekly Showcase. Shadow Mountain (4A), who is No. 9 on the Ballislife FAB 50, will be Pinnacle’s toughest test yet, as the Matadors are one of the fastest and best defensive teams in the country. Coached by former NBA guard and NCAA champion Mike Bibby, this deep Shadow Mountain team is led by its ace backcourt of Jovan Blackher, one of the best defenders in the country, and Jaelen House, the son of former NBA guard Eddie House.

The game will be live streamed free on Facebook Watch on Friday at 9 pm ET/7 pm MT. Log on to facebook.com/BallislifeTV to view the scheduled contest and check Ballislife.com for schedule updates. You can go back and watch replays of any of the BIL HSBB Weekly Showcase Games in their entirety.