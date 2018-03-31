Notre Dame Beats UConn In Overtime Thriller

In one of the most thrilling women’s basketball games in recent memory, Notre Dame beat UConn, 91-89, in overtime on Friday to earn a trip to the National Championship Game.

With the game tied and time winding down, Arike Ogunbowale hit a jumper to win the game. UConn’s prayer at the buzzer didn’t fall and the Irish escaped to face Mississippi State on Sunday for the title.

The Huskies came in 36-0 and as the No. 1 overall seed. They beat the Irish in Hartford earlier this season.

From the beginning, it was clear that the Irish came to play. They took an early 24-11 lead, but more importantly, responded to UConn’s inevitable run.

The Huskies led by seven at halftime, but Notre Dame used the third quarter to stay close, trailing by three heading into the fourth.

It almost didn’t matter. UConn opened up an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and looked ready to cruise, but Jackie Young scored a quick seven points to bring the Irish within one. Then it was Ogunbowale’s turn, scoring six quick points to put Notre Dame up by five with 21 seconds left.

Then UConn woke up. Napheesa Collier made a three, Kia Nurse came up with a huge steal and a layup, then the Huskies got a stop to force overtime.

This is now two years in a row that UConn has run the table in the regular season only to lose on a last-second shot in the Final Four.