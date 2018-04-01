Notre Dame Wins National Championship On Arike Ogunbowale Buzzer Beater

The greatest Final Four in the history of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament ended in the most fitting way possible when Arike Ogunbowale hit a buzzer-beating three to give Notre Dame a 61-58 win over Mississippi State.

Words don’t do it justice. Take a look:

NOTRE DAME WINS THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE BUZZER! ☘️☘️☘️ (via @ncaawbb) pic.twitter.com/lfo1hjhotb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 2, 2018

That wraps up a Final Four that also featured two overtime semifinal games — one of which ended with an Ogunbowale jumper with just over a second to go to lift the Irish over UConn.

Ogunbowale scored 18 in the game and was, rightfully, named the Final Four’s most outstanding player. She even drew some praise from her favorite player:

This is Notre Dame’s second national championship and first since 2001. Victoria Vivians had 21 points to lead the Bulldogs, who lost in the title game for the second year in a row.