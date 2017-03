The field of 68 is set and it’s time to pick the next NCAA National Champion. The First Four games kick off on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

Here’s the full breakdown of games below:

East

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 (Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans)

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC-Wilmington

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 (Providence/USC)

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy

Midwest

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 (N.C. Central/UC Davis)

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

South

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall

No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee

No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State

No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 (Kansas State/Wake Forest)

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky

West

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State

No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell

No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota

You can also find an interactive bracket at NCAA.com.