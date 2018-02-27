Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s Son, Commits to UCLA

A few days after decommitting from Arizona amid NCAA and FBI investigations into head coach Sean Miller, top recruit Shareef O’Neal — son of Shaq — has decided to head to UCLA, according to various reports.

Shareef O’Neal is expected to commit to UCLA later today, sources told ESPN. Shaq’s son, decommitted from Arizona from the weekend. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 28, 2018

Shareef is a 6-9, 205-pound power forward in the Class of 2018. Per 247 Sports, he’s a high four-star recruit and the 33rd best player in the country. Kentucky was another strong candidate to land the California native.

