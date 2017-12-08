Game seven of the Ballislife High School Basketball Weekly Showcase pits Pinnacle versus Mesa, two of the better Class 6A teams in Arizona. Pinnacle is led by super sophomore guard Nico Mannion, one of the most exciting players in the country. Pinnacle began the season ranked as one of the top teams in the West Region of the country and is rounding into shape as Mannion returned from a wrist injury November 30. Mesa is a hardworking team that can really light it up from the outside, especially when senior Mark Hatch and junior Zach Hobbs get going.

The game will be live streamed free on Facebook Watch on Friday, December 8 at 9 pm ET/7 pm MT. Log on to facebook.com/BallislifeTV to view the scheduled contest and check Ballislife.com for schedule updates. You can also go back and watch replays of any of the BIL HSBB Weekly Showcase Games in their entirety.