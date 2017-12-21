Game eleven of the Ballislife High School Basketball Weekly Showcase (Thursday, 12/21/17, 8:50 pm ET) features two of the nation’s best

sophomores battling it out in a key Tarkanian Classic game. Wing Jalen Green of San Joaquin Memorial (CA) just might be the best sophomore in the nation. He and his team will be tested by wing Julian Strawther of Liberty (NV), who has been a teammate of Green’s in the past.

The game will be live streamed free on Facebook Watch on Thursday evening at 8:50 pm ET/ 5:50 pm PT. Log on to facebook.com/BallislifeTV to view the scheduled contest and check Ballislife.com for schedule updates. You can go back and watch replays of any of the BIL HSBB Weekly Showcase Games in their entirety.