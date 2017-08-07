Adidas’ efforts to create a healthier planet continue with their next release. The adidas Adizero Prime Parley hits stores tomorrow in limited quantities.

The Three Stripes teamed up with Parley for the Oceans again to create this new sneaker. It celebrates the IAAF World Championships and the fastest runners in the world.

The Prime Parley is constructed as a running silhouette but it can be taken off the track, too. Its Primeknit upper, 95% of which is built out of Parley Ocean Plastic, sits on top of adidas’ famous BOOST outsole. The model also makes use of other top-of-the-line technology that moves in concert with the wearer’s foot.

A bar that runs from the heel to the toe is supported by the TORSION SYSTEM. In the heel, MICROFIT locks down the foot and the STRETCHWEB outsole combines with the BOOST to provide instant energy return to keep you as fast as possible.

“Japanese wording and origami-inspired patterning on the side and upper nods to the heritage and craftmanship of the silhouette,” adidas says in a press release.

IAAF World Championship athletes will be wearing the Prime Parley throughout the 10-day competition.

“This is an exciting time in the history of adizero,” Matthias Amm, Category Director, adidas Running says in a press release. “Not only are we proud to see the family evolved with Parley material, but we are continuing to break the boundaries of craftmanship in our drive to advance our heritage of marathon successes and achieve world-record setting speeds. Almost 10 years after Hailie Gebrselassie broke the world record at the Berlin marathon, we return this September to see our best athletes attempt to break the world record in our brand new adizero models.”

The Prime Parley drops tomorrow for $200 on adidas.com.

Photos courtesy of adidas