The “Static” Dame 3 is inspired by No. 0’s ability to block out the haters and critics and his will to never doubt himself. The black and white sneaker makes use of adidas’ BOUNCE midsole and an innovative and customizable lacing system.

These drop on July 14 for $115 on adidas.com.

Photo courtesy adidas