“My proudest moment is when he graduated college,” Gina Lillard says through an adidas press release. “I wouldn’t allow Damian to go to the NBA early until he finished school. When they talked me into letting him go months before he was done with school, all I could tell him was ‘You need to make sure you finish. I’m not playing.’ I didn’t even know he was going to back to school and when he told me he graduated, I was so happy because that was the main goal in everything I did for [my kids].”

That story was the inspiration for the “From Start to Finish” adidas Dame 4. The sneaker’s grey and silver are accented by purple hits, a nod back to Lillard‘s time at Weber State.

Adidas also put 25.6.4 on the lace-band “to commemorate the moment in time during his final year that Dame garnered national attention and the eyes of NBA scouts.”

The adidas Dame 4 “From Start to Finish” is available now for $115 on adidas.com.

Related

Inside the Design of the adidas Dame 4

Damian Lillard Hits Game-Winner Against Lakers

Photos courtesy of adidas