Adidas released two new Harden Vol. 1 colorways over the weekend–the “Triple Red” and “Cactus Kid.” Here’s more straight from the Three Stripes:

The latest Harden Vol. 1 colorway features a dynamic red color scheme as a nod to the Houston Rockets. A red mesh upper is complemented by a red suede toe shroud, red outsole and finished with the 3-stripes in white.

Inspired by the Arizona desert where a young James Harden shaped his basketball career at Arizona State University, Harden Vol. 1 Cactus Kid features a teal shaded toe cap, black mesh upper, solar orange stripes, gold accents and custom cactus graphics in the sockliner.