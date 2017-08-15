There is reportedly “strong hesitation” within adidas about giving Timberwolves wing Andrew Wiggins his own signature shoe.

With Wiggins’ marketability in question, adidas is turning its attention to signing Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Per ESPN:

The brand had hoped that Timberwolves rising phenom Andrew Wiggins could fill that role, but internally there has been strong hesitation about whether Wiggins could carry his own signature shoe. Antetokounmpo’s game is already more established and more accomplished, leading the company to look at making a massive offer that could steal him away from Nike.

