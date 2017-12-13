The adidas Dame 4 returns this week in a pair of new colorways. The “Rose City” (above) is done up with a white and grey upper, red and white accents and a marbled grey midsole. It draws inspiration from Damian Lillard‘s favorite flower, the rose, also connected to the City of Roses, where Lillard plays.

The other colorway dropping is the “Static,” a nod to Lillard’s ability to tune out the extra noise. The “Static” Dame 4 makes use of “Multi-color upper inspired by TV color bars and Dame’s motivation to eliminate distractions both on and off the court,” adidas says via press release.

Both of these adidas Dame 4 colorways drop on Friday, for $115 on adidas.com.

Photos courtesy of adidas